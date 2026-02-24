The collaboration represents one of the strongest partnerships between a grassroots racing category and a national championship.

Built around affordable Nissan Pulsar race cars, APRA positions itself as a cost-effective, accessible entry point into circuit racing, with close, competitive grids.

The partnership signals increasing recognition of APRA as a category capable of preparing drivers for higher level categories.

“To have a professional team like HMO Customer Racing recognise APRA is incredibly exciting for our members,” said APRA Director Scott Tidyman.

“Many drivers dream of racing professionally but don’t always know where to start,” added APRA Director Rod Albronda.

“APRA provides a place to learn race craft, prove yourself in close competition, and now, through HMO, potentially take a step toward professional touring car racing.”

HMO Customer Racing is the most successful team in TCR Australia’s short history to date, and has boasted an impressive roster of drivers, including inaugural series champion Will Brown.

Josh Buchan gave the team another pair of championships in 2023 and 2024, with Super2 regular Bailey Sweeny also in contention in ‘23.

HMO Customer Racing has hatchback and sedan variants of the Hyundai i30 N TCR car that is has raced in TCR Australia and overseas in the TCR World Tour.

The forthcoming Australian Pulsar Racing Association season commences this weekend February 28-March 1 at One Raceway.