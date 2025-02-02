Morris, 57, recently tested Taylor’s Ford Ranger at Queensland Raceway and enjoyed the experience.

The 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner is looking forward to joining a class that has boomed since being reborn with V8 engines in 2021.

“It’s given me some purpose, and there are some quality dudes, proper racers who are a bit hardcore,” said Morris.

“I enjoy the category, the people in it and the way it’s run.”

It’ll be the biggest season of racing contested by Morris since winning the 2017 Stadium Super Trucks title in the United States.

‘The Dude’ has dabbled in a variety of categories since, including co-driving Taylor’s Porsche 997 GT3 R in two GT World Challenge Australia events in 2024.

Morris’ son Nash raced STM’s Carrera Cup entry last year and in 2025 steps up to the Super2 Series via Tickford Racing with backing from Taylor.