The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night, featuring Supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose, at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday.

100 percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program. (Click here to make your bid).

This lunch will be hosted by Morris Finance owner, Nathan Murray. Scott works for his company as “Chief of Leadership and Performance”.

Whether you are a Geelong tragic, AFL fan or someone who wants to treat their management team to an afternoon with one of Australian sport’s great motivators, this is for you.

Scott played a total of 160 games and kicked 56 goals for Brisbane Lions from 1997 until 2007 and won premierships in 2001 and 2002.

He joined the Geelong Cats as coach in 2011 and won the first 13 games of the season and won a premiership in his debut season after downing Collingwood 38 points in the grand final.

In 2022, Scott coached the Cats to another premiership when they beat the Sydney Swans by a massive 81 points in the decider.

Scott entered his 14th season as Geelong’s coach this year and the Cats finished second outright on the ladder after the home and away season and contested the Grand Final against the Brisbane Lions.

This dinner will be held at a date that is conducive to all parties and could possibly be hosted in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Gold Coast, Geelong or Melbourne in the week before a Geelong game in 2026.

The final opportunities to confirm the lunch will not be available until after the announcement of the 2026 AFL draw.

This “once in a lifetime” opportunity has been created exclusively by Nathan Murray, who has been a fantastic supporter of Australian sport for several years and who is a keen motorsport competitor himself.

“Chris is an incredible competitor, motivator and thinker,” said Murray.

“We wanted to create a once in a lifetime opportunity for one lucky bidder and their guests and we could not think of a better experience whether you are an AFL fan, in business or just think this would be something cool to be a part of.

“Whatever the winning bidder’s motivation, we will be raising some valuable funds for Motorsport Ministries.”

The lunch will be for the winning bidder and five colleagues at a leading restaurant to be agreed upon by all parties.

As well as lunch there will also be the chance to wave the chequered flag on the Gold Coast’s Sunday race, buy a flag with the signatures of all the Supercars champions in the modern era from 1993 and purchase an original “extra” Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

Tony Longhurst has also donated $5000 worth of lift services at The Boat Works as well as a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his vintage collection.

There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.

2025 AUCTION LIST

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR!

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR

15: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT

16: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000