An evolution of the current model, the 992.2 will be used in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and in selected Carrera Cup series from the start of the 2026.

A test program has already taken place ahead of the upcoming start of production.

“Work on the new competition vehicle began at Porsche Motorsport in Weissach in January 2024,” read a Porsche blurb.

“Among other things, development focused on improving the aerodynamics of the front end, which has a positive effect on drivability.

“In addition, there are numerous improvements in areas such as safety and electronics, brakes, power transmission and the six-cylinder boxer engine, as well as vehicle handling.”

Jan Feldmann, Project Manager for GT racing cars at Porsche Motorsport, added: “We are already operating at a very high-performance level with the current 911 GT3 Cup.

“This has allowed us to focus more on feedback from the global one-make cups and develop a racing car that has been refined in many areas compared to the current Cup 911.”

Porsche has produced 1130 examples of the current 992.1 model, which debuted in 2021.

The 992.2 will be the seventh generation 911 GT3 Cup Car to compete in one-make racing in Australia, following 996, 997, 997.2, 991, 991.2 and 992 generation cars.

Porsche will move the 992.1 down to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia when the new car arrives locally.