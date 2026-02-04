The 18-year-old Victorian joins a long line of Sprint Challenge champions to make the move into Carrera Cup.

Santalucia claimed the Sprint Challenge title with seven race wins on the season, taking the honours by 40 points.

He became the second youngest one-make Porsche champion in Australian history in the process, before making a one-off start in the Carrera Cup season finale at Adelaide.

Santalucia’s move makes him the sixth of the last seven Sprint Challenge champions to make the step up to Carrera Cup.

“It’s really exciting to be stepping up to Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia with Wall Racing,” Santalucia said.

“It’s exciting to continue my Porsche journey that we started two years ago and be able to step into the ‘main game’ this year is a great opportunity.

“Before I even get behind the wheel I can feel all the experience and the approach Wall Racing have so it’s great to work with David Wall, David Fyfe and the team in Carrera Cup.”

Santalucia’s signing with Wall Racing returns the title-winning squad to the series full time.

The Sydney-based team last won the title with team owner David Wall behind the wheel in 2017.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jake to the team,” Wall Racing team owner, David Wall, said.

“He’s proven in two years of Sprint Challenge that he’s got what it takes and his Carrera Cup debut in Adelaide was just as impressive.”

“Part of our goals in returning Wall Racing to Carrera Cup on a full time basis has been to find a junior driver who we can support and work with over the journey.”

Wall Racing and Santalucia will test for the first time at Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of the opening round of the season at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from March 5-8.