Sharp, 17, moved to England two years ago and has since won the 2023 British F4 Championship and 2024 GB3 titles.

He joins a New Zealand team featuring his boyhood hero, rally star Hayden Paddon, taking on a star-studded line-up at the Accor Stadium event on March 7-8.

Star names already confirmed include Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Mick Schumacher, Kurt Busch, Travis Pastrana and Jamie Whincup.

Sharp was born in England but raised in Christchurch and is looking forward to representing NZ as he prepares for his debut season in FIA Formula 3.

“Teaming up with Hayden Paddon to represent New Zealand in our first-ever Nations Cup at ROC – this is something special,” said Sharp.

“It’s crazy to think I was born the same year Sebastian Vettel won his first ROC Nations Cup title, and now I get to race against the very icons I grew up admiring.

“With Race Of champions making its debut down under, I hope we see plenty of Kiwi flags flying high in Sydney.”

It won’t be the first time the pair have teamed up. Sharp, then 12, acted as co-driver for Paddon in the 2019 NZ Ashley Forrest Rally Sprint, which they won.

“It’s amazing to see his progression and success,” said Paddon. “He looks destined to be F1 if he continues doing what he is doing.”

Fredrik Johnsson, Race Of Champions President and Co-Founder, added: “Every now and again a young talent comes along that deserves your attention.

“Louis certainly falls into that category and we are delighted to be able to invite him to our first Race Of Champions in the Southern Hemisphere.

“It will be a perfect opportunity for him to meet some of his childhood heroes like Sebastian Vettel and for the world to discover this future star.

“Louis has been nominated by critics as an F1 star of the future and I have little doubt that in a few years time we will be saying, ‘I saw that kid for the first time at the Race of Champions at Accor Stadium in Sydney’.”

