The 31-year-old New Zealander will drive a Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 in an IMSA-sanctioned test at Sebring International Raceway.

Team Penske IndyCar driver McLaughlin will share the #6 entry with its regular pilots Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre and Mathieu Jaminet.

McLaughlin’s IndyCar teammate Joseph Newgarden will also take part, driving the Daytona 24 Hour-winning #7 entry alongside Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor.

The February 11-13 test will follow McLaughlin’s participation in last month’s IMSA season-opener at Daytona, driving a TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette in the GTD class.

McLaughlin welcomed the Sebring test news on social media, writing: “Excited to get my first taste of the Porsche Penske GTP.”

Team Penske is yet to signal a reason for adding its IndyCar drivers to the Sebring test. Neither are able to take part in June’s Le Mans 24 Hours due to a clash with IndyCar.

The 963 was designed by Porsche and is built by Multimatic for use in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship, debuting in 2023.

The cars are fitted with a 4.6-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine and hybrid powertrain producing a combined 700bhp, pending Balance of Performance tweaks.