Barlow has been appointed to the position of Development Manager, tasked with leading and driving strategies to increase participation in existing programs.

According to MA, “the creation of this new role demonstrates a commitment to our National Participation Plan, covering a range of cohorts through new and existing programs including FIA Girls on Track, First Gear, Women's Introduction to Motorsport, Esports and more.”

Barlow has over the last three years combined her Supercars work with a voluntary role in the FIA Girls On Track program.

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra welcomed Barlow to the organisation.

“Charlie has been a fantastic advocate for our programs, specifically in her role as a FIA Girls on Track champion,” Vohra said.

“Charlie comes to the role with over 15 years' experience in communication-base roles, with a strong network across motorsport and more broadly.

“As an organisation, we recognise the importance of participation to the growth and longevity of our sport – this newly created role demonstrates our commitment developing and expanding our existing program portfolio.”

Barlow begins her new role in September.

The news comes a day after confirmation that MA's Director of Corporate Affairs, Paul Riordan, is set to leave the organisation in mid-September.

Riordan has spent seven years at MA and has held various senior roles.

“I'd like to congratulate Paul on a terrific tenure at Motorsport Australia,” Vohra said.

“Paul has been an important member of the senior leadership team for many years and overseen media and communications, along with broader strategic initiatives for the organisation.

“Paul has been a sounding board for many in the organisation and the broader industry and leaves a strong legacy.”