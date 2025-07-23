Miedecke will share a Marcos Ambrose Motorsport-run Ford Mustang with series regular Josh Webster.

It marks a return to the MAM banner for Miedecke, who raced a Late Model for Ambrose’s team in the United States in 2011.

Ambrose more recently co-drove Miedecke’s Mustang production car during a one-off return to racing at the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2023.

“I’ve had a long-standing connection with Marcos Ambrose, dating back to when he first spotted me racing in the V8 Utes back in 2009,” said Miedecke.

“I had a really successful year driving for him in the US, so it’s pretty special to be rekindling that relationship now and continuing our journey together.

“I was at the Bathurst 6 Hour earlier this year catching up with Marcos, and he floated the idea [of racing in the TA2 enduro].

“He then introduced me to the Websters, who are all great people, and it all came together from there.”

Webster currently sits fifth in the TA2 standings and is looking forward to leaning on Miedecke’s experience, which includes stints in various categories including Super2.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend,” he said.

“George is an incredibly capable driver, you only have to look at what he’s achieved in the GT4 Mustang.

“I’m keen to learn from his experience and work closely with both he and Marcos as a team.”

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro will take place on August 15-17.