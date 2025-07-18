The Supercars legend, and GM ambassador, will team up with GM-backed young gun Jarrod Hughes for the TA2 enduro round that forms part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at QR on August 15-17.

It will mark Lowndes’ first appearance in the V8-powered categories, and joins his exploits out of Supercars in the likes of the Bathurst 12 Hour and Carrera Cup.

Hughes, meanwhile, regularly races in TA2 with Chevrolet Racing backing, along with his commitments in Super2 with Erebus Motorsport.

He is also set to join Erebus for the Supercars enduros later this year, where he’ll race against Lowndes.

For now, though, the pair are focussed on teaming up together in Ipswich, with Lowndes looking forward to sharing his experience with Hughes and his fellow GM junior driver Alice Buckley.

“I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the TA2 Camaro with Jarrod,” said Lowndes.

“From everything I’ve heard the TA2 is like a Supercar of old, you really need to muscle it to get the best out of it. It’s a driving style that I love and hopefully I can share a few insights with the young guns.

“It’s fantastic that GM continues supporting the next generation of motorsport talent. I’ve learned from some of the greats I’ve grown up with, so for me it’s almost gone full circle to help transfer this knowledge and advice as best as I can to Jarrod and Alice.”

Hughes, meanwhile, will be heading to QR as the leader of the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Craig a few times for various events and activities with GM, but to now have the opportunity to co-drive with him is an opportunity I’ve had to really work hard for,” said Hughes.

“I met Craig about 12 years ago at Queensland Raceway, so for my first race with him to be at this track is a pretty cool opportunity and a moment I won’t forget.”

Buckley will also take part in the two-driver event paired with Supercars race winner Tim Slade.

Lowndes will remain loyal to GM beyond the end of this year, siding with the manufacturer rather than following long-time Supercars employer Triple Eight to Ford.