A two-time Australian Karting Champion, the 16-year-old Queenslander graduates to the Radical series following a stint in the AU4 Championship.

Competing for Volante Rosso, McNeill scored five victories en route to second place in the championship.

The step up to Radical Cup follows the team’s own junior driver program, which has previously seen young gun Alex Gardner win the 2023 championship.

Gardner now competes for the team full-time in GT World Challenge Australia.

McNeill is joined by returning drivers Jim Hernandez, Bill Medland, and Peter Clare, who will be joined by team owner Josh Hunt.

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“I’m really looking forward to Radical Cup Australia this year,” said Hunt.

“This is one of the most underrated motorsport championships in Australia.

“The competition is fierce, the atmosphere in the paddock is great and the opportunities that it can produce are endless.

“These cars and this style of racing are brilliant for all drivers, from amateur racers to young up-and-comers.

“It’s great to have Isaac remain in our team for 2026. He really showed his potential in AU4 and after seeing him in Radical testing, we know he will take even more strides forward this year.

“I’m going to step back into the driver’s seat with my mate Peter Clare this year which will be a bunch of fun. He achieved outstanding results last year and we aim to continue that rise.

“Having Jim and Bill back again is fantastic, too.

“Bill only completed a limited program last year, but he’s eager to start the season, and seeing Jim taste his first class win at Sandown last year has given him extra incentive to get back on the top step of the podium.”

Radical Cup Australia commences on May 1-3 at The Bend Motorsport Park in support of the Australian Superbike Championship.

The five round calendar takes the series across the nation, including to Wanneroo Raceway on the support card for the Supercars Perth Super440.