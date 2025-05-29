The duo will race US Legend Cars in the Cook Out Summer Shootout series, held weeknights across June and July on a short oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Legend Cars were the inspiration for Australia’s Aussie Racing Car category and feature scaled down 1934 Ford bodies.

Van Gisbergen posted images to social media of their machines, writing: “Going to have some fun in the legends this summer!”

Presented under the ‘Team SSR’ banner, complete with a unique Kiwi logo, the two cars will be among those run by Joe Ryan Race Cars.

The cars feature numbers used by the drivers in Supercars; van Gisbergen’s long-held #97 and the #33 McLaughlin ran at Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Van Gisbergen currently races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing while McLaughlin competes for Team Penske in IndyCar.

The duo has spoken about how their respectful Supercars rivalry has blossomed into a friendship since they departed Australia for the USA.

They shared a Chevrolet Corvette at the Daytona 24 Hours earlier this year under the Trackhouse by TF Sport banner.