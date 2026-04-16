Supercars will make history this weekend when it races at Ruapuna Raceway on New Zealand’s South Island for the first time.

The rustic nature of the circuit has come with its challenges, though, as witnessed by Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus today.

Still, there is an incredible vibe around Christchurch, especially for the Chevrolet teams given they’ve been given a last-minute parity change.

What’s changed? And why? We’ve got it covered.

For all that and much more, listen now!