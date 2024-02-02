The South Australian will steer the #10 entry with major backing from Bendix in his first year with the Yatala-based squad.

The brakes brand has already sponsored a SuperUte and is an existing partner of Supercars, but has made the step up to title sponsorship of an entry in the Australian Touring Car Championship for the first time.

Percat's livery will be unveiled on Friday, February 9.

“It's great to have such an iconic Australian automotive brand like Bendix partnered with Matt Stone Racing and Supercars this year,” said Team Owner, Matt Stone.

“There is a lot of continuity with Bendix and many of our other partners that are involved in the automotive space. It really bolsters the strength of the MSR family of partners as we head into a big season.

“The Bendix Racing Team Supercar that Nick will race looks great in the renderings, and I can't wait for fans to see it in a few weeks' time.”

Percat has moved this off-season to MSR from Walkinshaw Andretti United, which fields Ford Mustangs.

He enjoyed his first taste of a Chevrolet Camaro by cutting 10 laps in the #4 entry during team-mate Cameron Hill's rookie test day earlier this week at Queensland Raceway.

A naming rights backer for Hill's car is yet to be announced, although the Percat news does confirm that MSR will revert to the not uncommon model of different sponsors for each entry.

FMP Group Australia – Bendix CEO, George Kyriakopoulos, said, “Bendix is looking forward to racing in the Supercars category in 2024.

“As the preeminent motorsport category and one of Australia's most watched sports, Supercars is a natural fit for us.

“We are as passionate about cars as our customers, and quite frankly we are ready to race.”

The Sunshine State-based teams will test at Queensland Raceway on Monday, with MSR running a ‘stealth' look before its launch later that week.