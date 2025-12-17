Zilisch will join Earl Bamber, Jack Atiken, and Frederik Vesti in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R backed by Whelen Engineering.

Bamber is a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and has stood on the Daytona 24 podium three times.

Formula 1 grand prix starter Aitken is also a Daytona 24 podium finisher, claiming second with the Whelen crew in 2024.

Vesti reached Formula 2 and was a Formula 1 test driver for Mercedes before turning his attention to sports car racing.

Zilisch, who will step up to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2026, recently tested the Whelen Cadillac Hypercar at Daytona.

“I’m excited to be with Action Express Racing for the Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Zilisch.

“The Rolex 24 is one of my favorite races and I’m thrilled to be with one of the best teams in the IMSA paddock.

“I’m very thankful to everyone at GM and Cadillac Racing for their help in making this happen. This is such a cool opportunity.

“We had a solid test in November at Daytona. I really enjoyed working with all the guys on the Whelen team and can’t wait to get back there for the race.”

Zilisch has two previous Daytona starts, winning on his LMP2 class debut with Era Motorsports.

He joined Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating in a TF Sport-run Trackhouse Racing entry this year, where the quarter finished ninth in GTD Pro.

Speaking at the recent Daytona test, Zilisch was wowed by the GTP class Cadillac.

“It was awesome,” he said.

“Very different, but at the same time similar to things I’ve driven in the past.

“It’s kind of a mixture between the LMP2 car and the Corvette GT3 that I drove this year.

“A little heavier than the P2. More power, really cool.

“A lot of new controls and things that I have to learn, and it was a lot of fun getting to feel it out and just run a lot of laps.”

The Daytona 24 at Daytona International Speedway takes place on January 22-25.

