During the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Hocevar spun his #77 Chevrolet Camaro on Lap 260.

With several punctured tyres, he was left stranded on the embankment and needed to be towed back to the pits.

Officials said the 22-year-old revved his engine while attached to a tow truck.

On Thursday, NASCAR stung Hocevar with a $50,000 USD ($75,000 AUD) fine.

In the wake of the penalty, there was conjecture on social media about the severity of the indiscretion. Now, NASCAR has responded. On Friday, it published footage of the incident, which you can watch below.

The video shows several track workers near the car while Hocevar spins his rear wheels.

It is a rare response from NASCAR, which usually refrains from publishing behind-the-scenes footage using its judicial cameras or trackside security cameras.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Monday, October 6 at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Here’s a look at the incident involving Carson Hocevar at Kansas Speedway. https://t.co/MexZKWjeMv pic.twitter.com/FnWTbxDnck — NASCAR Communications (@NASCAR_Comms) October 2, 2025

