During lap 260 of the 273-lap race, Hocevar spun and beached his #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro on the embankment.

The spin punctured all four of his tyres and meant he was unable to move.

According to NASCAR, “Officials indicated that Hocevar revved and spun his tyres in an attempt to rejoin the field while those safety workers attended to his car.”

Hocevar was sanctioned under Sections 4.4.B&D: NASCAR member conduct in the NASCAR rule book.

He had been running on the fringe of the top 10 at the time of the incident and was eventually classified four laps down in 29th after being towed back to the pits for new tyres.

It’s the second time this year that Hocevar has been hit with a financial penalty. In June, the American driver was sanctioned by Spire Motorsports for derogatory comments made about the NASCAR Cup Series’ maiden visit to Mexico

He was fined $50,000 USD and made to undergo cultural sensitivity and bias awareness training.

