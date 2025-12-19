According to the Associated Press, six people were on board the jet. Biffle, his wife Cristina, his 14-year-old daughter Emma, and his five-year-old son Ryder are among the victims.

The Cessna C550 crashed just after 10am local time at Statesville Regional Airport north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Biffle was a Ford stalwart, racing with Roush in all but 11 of his more than 500 starts across a storied 16 years in the NASCAR Cup Series. He became famous for running a stylised #16 throughout his illustrious career.

He won 19 races, started on pole position at the Daytona 500 once, and finished a career-best second in the 2005 NASCAR Cup Series.

Biffle won the second-division NASCAR Busch Series in 2002 and before that the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2000. He was named one of NASCAR’s greatest 75 drivers in 2023.

RFK Racing hailed Biffle a “cherished member” of its team who helped form a cornerstone of the organisation.

“The entire Charlotte sports community has suffered a tremendous loss,” said Jack Roush in a statement issued by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

“The tragic accident involving Greg Biffle and his family today is incredibly heartbreaking. I have lost a dear friend and partner in our NASCAR program.

“His contributions to our race team over the years are immeasurable. My condolences are with all those who loved and knew Greg and his family.”

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski said he was “heartbroken” by the news.

“I had the privilege of racing alongside Greg for many years, and like so many in our sport, I gained deep respect for him not only as a champion on the racetrack, but as a competitor who helped define an era of NASCAR,” said Keselowski.

“His impact on Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing runs deep, and his accomplishments helped lay a foundation we continue to build upon today.

“My thoughts, and that of the entire organisation, are with the Biffle family and everyone close to them as they navigate this tremendously difficult time.”

Biffle was well known outside of motorsport for his philanthropic work, particularly in relation to animal welfare.

Biffle was a registered pilot, and helped in the relief efforts following Hurricane Helene in 2024.

“NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

“On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com