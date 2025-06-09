The truck giant will enter the third division stock car series with its Ram 1500, joining Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

The long-rumoured return was confirmed at Michigan International Speedway before the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, where the brand made a spectacular entry.

Its concept race truck entered the circuit while performing burnouts on a custom-built trailer.

It marks a return of sorts for the brand. Dodge used to compete in the NASCAR Truck Series with its Ram brand, which was later split into a standalone division.

“For more than a decade, customers and our dealer network asked about getting back into NASCAR,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram.

“The desire was always there, but we didn’t have a plan that delivered the last tenth and following just didn’t fit our DNA.

“Now we have a solid plan that will set us apart from the field and will bring fresh new interest and engagement to America’s motorsport.

“There will be more details on our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program later this year.

“We are undoubtedly having fun with this project, and I truly look forward to sharing information on our team and how getting back on track relates to the future of Ram performance.”

According to Ram, more than 40 percent of NASCAR fans are truck owners.

John Probst, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, hailed the announcement.

“Ram returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is a major moment for the sport, and a sign that NASCAR remains a strong platform for blue chip brand partners,” said Probst.

“We are excited to welcome Ram back to the sport. Its identity includes high performance, durability and innovation – characteristics that embody NASCAR and, specifically, the Craftsman Truck Series.”

The Ram 1500 concept race truck takes styling cues from the Warlock, Rebel, and RHO with aerodynamic adjustments to suit the NASCAR Truck Series regulations.

As it stands, Stellantis has only confirmed plans to enter the Truck Series. However, rumours persist of a potential Cup Series entry in 2028.