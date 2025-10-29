Mayer ploughed his #41 Haas Factory Team Ford Mustang into the back of the Burton’s #27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro entering Turn 1 after taking the chequered flag.

NASCAR took a dim view of the incident and duly sanctioned Mayer with a one-race ban.

Haas Factory Team said it would not challenge the decision and will put Ryan Sieg in the #41 car for Phoenix.

“Although we are disappointed with the results, Haas Factory Team will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to Sam Mayer and the No. 41 team following last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway,” the team said in a statement.

“We remain focused on finishing the season out strong at Phoenix Raceway and look forward to contending for a race win with Ryan Sieg at the wheel.”

Mayer came into the penultimate race of the season among the eight drivers still in contention for the title, but was eliminated after finishing seventh.

Speaking post-race, Mayer took aim at Burton.

“(Burton) did us no favours,” said Mayer, speaking with The CW.

“Last week, he caused a demolition derby (at Talladega) and a parking lot on the front straightaway at the fastest race track we go to, and now he just decides to be an absolute dumbass and just go around and race a guy with a purple spoiler (playoff driver), like just awful.

“It was awful to be around him all day. He’s just fast enough to be really, really annoying but not fast enough to do anything else worth a damn. So, sucks to be in that spot, around him.”

“I’m probably going to get in trouble for this interview already, but I’m trying to kind of make up for it.”

Mayer was confronted by the Jordan Anderson, the owner of the #27 car.

“I honestly hate it for Jordan. Jordan is one of the coolest guys in the garage,” said Mayer.

“He has worked his tail off to get to this point and definitely regret wrecking one of his race cars after the competition is over, but Jeb needs a wake-up call.”

In his post-race comments, Burton labelled Mayer a “child” for the way he reacted to an earlier incident.

“At the beginning of the race, he was acting like a child and shipped me into the corner because he was mad about the accident that happened last week,” Burton explained.

“At the end of the race when I caught him, it was time to race him like he raced me. I moved him, I didn’t wreck him, and he didn’t like it.

“And then after the race, he wrecked us. I thought that was pretty funny, so I’m sure he’s going to be in deep trouble for that.

“I think he’s just disappointed that he didn’t make the Playoffs, so he’s acting like a child.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series closes out its season on Sunday, November 2 (AEDT) at Phoenix Raceway.

