Van Gisbergen will join Zilisch in the Xfinity Series, driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro while the young American continues in the #88 car.

Red Bull and WeatherTech have taken co-naming rights for the cars, with van Gisbergen’s car featuring WeatherTech prominently on the bonnet while Zilisch’s has Red Bull.

The announcement comes on the back of Zilisch winning his first oval race at Pocono Raceway.

Van Gisbergen returns to Chicago as a winner there in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series and remains the only driver to have won at the street circuit in both categories.