There were emotional scenes after his Watkins Glen triumph as the Supercars champion turned NASCAR star opened up on the emotional toll of being away from his father, affectionately known as ‘Cheese’.

Last year, van Gisbergen’s mother, Karen Wallace, fell ill. That, coupled with his own illness, meant Robert was unable to attend many of his son’s races.

Karen sadly passed away in the midst of van Gisbergen’s debut NASCAR Xfinity Series season, prompting a tribute on his #97 Kaulig Racing Camaro.

Van Gisbergen said it had been a tough year for Robert, who not only lost his wife but his sister and his mother.

“It’s been pretty difficult,” said van Gisbergen.

“He lost his wife, my mother, and then his sister and then his mum a month or so ago.

“It’s been a really rough run for Dad. It’s hard to support him when I’m on the other side of the world. That’s probably why I’m the most homesick.

“Then my sister has moved away as well, so he’s kind of by himself all of a sudden.

“I try and talk to him every day. To have him here – like he was almost in tears, too – it’s really special to share that because we’re a long way from home.”

The volume of stock car racing in the United States largely precludes van Gisbergen from making regular visits home to New Zealand like he would when he raced in Australia.

Before van Gisbergen moved to the United States, Robert was a familiar face in the Supercars paddock alongside his son.

The pair will be together for the next few weeks as they head to Richmond and Daytona.

With just two rounds left in the regular season before the Round of 16 Playoffs begin, van Gisbergen said he’s optimistic he can end the season strong with his Dad at his side.

“It’s obviously something to dream about winning on an oval, and superspeedways I’ve had some pretty good moments there,” said van Gisbergen.

“Last year I think Talladega… Kaulig was a smaller team, Dad was on the front row of the pit box helping with the strategy or talking with Travis Mack on the strategy. You know, he loves it.

“I’d love to have a good result with him the next couple weeks.

“He’s driving the bus for me with his friend Jason to those races. I’ll probably drive to Daytona with them, and it’ll be a good time like we used to do.”

Asked when the reality of his latest success might sink in, van Gisbergen said: “It normally hits me on the plane ride home or 4am after a few beers,” he joked.

“I try to reflect on it, but I also try and get to the next week pretty quick, as well. I’ll try not to tweet at 4am. this morning.

“But I do nowadays, maybe I’m too old, or getting old, but I try and reflect and take in the moment a bit more. Today was really special.

“I’ve never had my dog in Victory Lane before and my dad as well. He hasn’t been able to travel all year being sick.

“To have him here for the next three weeks and have a win with it, it’s just really cool to have that moment.”

Van Gisbergen said winning “means everything” to him.

With victory, he sets a new record for the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in a rookie season.

“That’s why I moved here, and that’s why I guess Justin [Marks, Trackhouse Racing CEO] believed in me and he knew I could do this,” van Gisbergen explained.

“I’ve changed my life to come and do this, and to come and make true of what everyone believed in me and to execute myself and get everything right, it’s why I go racing.

“As I said, sharing it with those people and seeing how much it means to the guys who work every week so hard on the car and their pit stops, yeah, it’s so cool. It means the world to everyone.

“Next week we’ll see the guys at the shop who did all the prep work, too, and I love the team environment, and it was a great day for the team. We had all three in the top 10 for the first time for Trackhouse. It’s huge.”