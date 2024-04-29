Van Gisbergen's mother Karen Wallace passed away in New Zealand on April 15 aged 64.

The Supercars champion-turned-NASCAR star celebrated her life by running the name ‘Wallace' on the door of his cars in Talladega and Dover.

This morning he posted on social media: “Been a pretty tough couple of weeks here with my Mum passing back home in NZ.

“Thanks to my teams for letting me run her last name on my door the past couple of weekends.”

Speedcafe extends its condolences to the van Gisbergen family and their friends.