The #88 Trackhouse Racing driver booked his place in the Round of 16 with a win at Mexico City.

Wins at Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen improved his standing thanks to bonus points accrued through Stage wins.

Drivers book their way into the Playoffs either by winning their way in or by points accumulated across the course of the regular season.

A total of 14 drivers locked themselves into the Playoffs by winning and the other two advanced on points.

Hendrick Motorsports duo Kyle Larson and William Byron will enter the Round of 16 sharing first place on 2032 points apiece.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin will start the Playoffs in third on 2029 points ahead of Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney on 2026 points.

Christopher Bell rounds out the top five for Joe Gibbs Racing on 2023 points, one clear of van Gisbergen.

Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports), Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing), Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing), and Austin Cindric (Team Penske) complete the top 10.

Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman booked their respective spots in the Playoffs based on their standing in the drivers’ championship.

Their Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was troubled. Reddick crashed early after contact with Todd Gilliland while Bowman was part of the multi-car wreck that ended his day prematurely.

Bowman was at risk of being dumped out of the Playoffs picture but Blaney’s triumph ensured there were no first-time winners.

The drivers who enter the Playoffs with multiple wins are Hamlin (4 wins), van Gisbergen (4 wins), Larson (3 wins), Bell (3 wins), Byron (2 wins), and Blaney (2 wins).

Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry and Austin Dillon all entered by virtue of the win-and-you’re-in format.

After Darlington, the Round of 16 continues at Gateway and then Bristol. A win for any of the top 16 drivers will book them a place into the Round of 12.

Van Gisbergen said he’s not resting on his laurels.

“I’ve never been to Gateway and I’ve been to Bristol once and struggled in the Cup car,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult first round for us, but we’re ready for it. Just got to keep our heads and keep doing what we’ve been doing, and who knows where we’ll end up.”

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway takes place on Monday, September 1 (AEST).

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings

1. Kyle Larson – 2032 points

2. William Byron – 2032

3. Denny Hamlin – 2029

4. Ryan Blaney – 2026

5. Christopher Bell – 2023

6. Shane van Gisbergen – 2022

7. Chase Elliott – 2013

8. Chase Briscoe 2010

9. Bubba Wallace – 2008

10. Austin Cindric – 2008

11. Ross Chastain – 2007

12. Joey Logano – 2007

13. Josh Berry – 2006

14. Tyler Reddick – 2006

15. Austin Dillon – 2005

16. Alex Bowman – 2002