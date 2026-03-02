Bowman reported to his team that he did not think he could make it to the finish of the 95-lap race.

When prompted by his team to make a decision, Bowman brought his car into the pit lane where a driver swap was made.

Despite having never raced in the Cup Series, nor having driven in any of the lower divisions since last October, Snider was thrust into the seat of the #48 car.

The move was made in an effort to salvage some points.

Snider was working with Fox Sports on its broadcast as Jamie Little’s pit lane spotter.

“I’ve been listening to Alex Bowman, he’s been saying he is sick all race long,” Little reported on the broadcast.

“He finally just pulled it in and at the same time, that man right there, Myatt Snider, is my pit spotter, he’s been helping me today.

“Chad Knaus came up to him and me and said, ‘is it okay if Myatt gets in this race car?’ And I said ‘Absolutely’.

“So here we are. Alex is out of the car. Myatt, he races in the O’Reilly Series, he’s going to get in Alex Bowman’s car and try to salvage some points. Strange turn of events.”

A text exchange (above) between Snider and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Brad Perez revealed how little preparation Snider had, asking for advice on the Turn 6 shortcut.

Snider had two starts in the second-tier series in 2021 and 2022, but both were on the longer grand prix configuration.

Snider finished six laps down in 36th in the 37-car field.

Bowman, who was taken to the infield medical centre to be evaluated, was one of several drivers to suffer in-race.

AJ Allmendinger collapsed next to his #16 Kaulig Racing Camaro due to fatigue after reportedly suffering a cool suit failure. Allmendinger was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

Bowman and Allmendinger were released from the care centre a short time after the race finished.

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US