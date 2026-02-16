A four-lap dash was set up when the three Toyotas of Corey Heim (#67 23XI Racing), Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing, and Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing) crashed into the outside wall coming towards the tri-oval with 10 laps to go.

Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell led the field to the green flag with Reddick on his inside.

McDowell and his teammate Carson Hocevar worked together to get to the front of the field until the penultimate lap when the pair got separated.

The Spire Motorsports pair got several car lengths clear, but a run from Erik Jones in the #43 Legacy Motor Club Camry on the high line pushed the #77 Hocevar Camaro clear of the #7 McDowell Camaro.

Hocevar led at the white flag, but moments later got a shot from behind the #43 Jones Camry and spun to the inside. Jones and McDowell followed suit.

Despite the spinning cars, the race remained green.

Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Tyler Reddick were line astern at the front of the field.

Behind them, Zane Smith pushed Elliott clear to the lead of the race. Then Reddick got a run with support from fellow Toyota driver Riley Herbst.

Then came the decisive move. As Elliott swerved left and right, Reddick went low and shot through to the lead to take the win, leaving Herbst to wreck with Brad Keselowski, who took Elliott, Smith, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher out too.

TYLER REDDICK WINS THE DAYTONA 500! pic.twitter.com/nOAjUM4Buu — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

It was an emotional first-time Daytona 500 win for Reddick, who last year raced while his son was ill.

“I know. Last year was really hard for all of us, hard for me,” said Reddick.

“When you’re a Cup driver and you get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year.

“For us to go on that drought we did made us look hard in the mirror, and really proud of everyone on our Chumba Casino Toyota Camry.

“Worked really hard in the off-season, and there was many points in this race where we weren’t making decisions we wanted to, but we just reset, and every opportunity we got to reset we went back at it.

“Just speechless. I didn’t know if I’d ever win this race. It’s surreal, honestly. Honestly, the best part is my son asked before this race, Are you finally going to win this race? Something about today just felt right.

We HAVE to take another look at the final lap of the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/1sAaD5FZM4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

“We had the lead there when that caution came out, lined up next to McDowell, and we just kind of kept getting hung a couple times in the closing laps there,” he added.

“Just every time we’d kind of break up, there would be nowhere left to go but to push, and they pushed me, obviously.

“My teammate Riley Herbst gave me a lot of pushes there and then tried to win the race for himself, as he should at the end there. Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness.

“It’s going to be a long night if I’ve already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I’d be Daytona 500 champion.”

Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen finished a lap down in 30th.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps Diff Gap 1 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 200 2 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 0.308 0.308 3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 200 0.442 0.134 4 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 0.477 0.035 5 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 200 0.547 0.07 6 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 200 0.573 0.026 7 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 200 0.61 0.037 8 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 200 0.675 0.065 9 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 200 1.209 0.534 10 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 200 1.985 0.776 11 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 200 2.076 0.091 12 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 2.714 0.638 13 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 3.897 1.183 14 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 200 18.412 14.515 15 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 200 19.06 0.648 16 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 20.346 1.286 17 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 200 21.123 0.777 18 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 22.292 1.169 19 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 200 22.293 0.001 20 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 200 33.462 11.169 21 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 200 37.603 4.141 22 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 200 44.56 6.957 23 54 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 200 1:02.390 17.83 24 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 200 2:15.848 1:13.458 25 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 200 2:55.048 39.2 26 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 199 0.386 -2:54.662 27 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 199 0.466 0.08 28 67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 199 0.551 0.085 29 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 199 0.64 0.089 30 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 199 1 lap 31 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 198 2 laps 1 lap 32 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford Mustang 195 5 laps 3 laps 33 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 195 5 laps 34 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 193 7 laps 2 laps 35 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 191 9 laps 2 laps 36 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 188 12 laps 3 laps 37 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 137 63 laps 51 laps 38 40 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 123 77 laps 14 laps 39 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 123 77 laps 40 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 123 77 laps 41 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 4 196 laps 119 laps

