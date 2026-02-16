A four-lap dash was set up when the three Toyotas of Corey Heim (#67 23XI Racing), Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing, and Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing) crashed into the outside wall coming towards the tri-oval with 10 laps to go.
Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell led the field to the green flag with Reddick on his inside.
McDowell and his teammate Carson Hocevar worked together to get to the front of the field until the penultimate lap when the pair got separated.
The Spire Motorsports pair got several car lengths clear, but a run from Erik Jones in the #43 Legacy Motor Club Camry on the high line pushed the #77 Hocevar Camaro clear of the #7 McDowell Camaro.
Hocevar led at the white flag, but moments later got a shot from behind the #43 Jones Camry and spun to the inside. Jones and McDowell followed suit.
Despite the spinning cars, the race remained green.
Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Tyler Reddick were line astern at the front of the field.
Behind them, Zane Smith pushed Elliott clear to the lead of the race. Then Reddick got a run with support from fellow Toyota driver Riley Herbst.
Then came the decisive move. As Elliott swerved left and right, Reddick went low and shot through to the lead to take the win, leaving Herbst to wreck with Brad Keselowski, who took Elliott, Smith, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher out too.
TYLER REDDICK WINS THE DAYTONA 500! pic.twitter.com/nOAjUM4Buu
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026
It was an emotional first-time Daytona 500 win for Reddick, who last year raced while his son was ill.
“I know. Last year was really hard for all of us, hard for me,” said Reddick.
“When you’re a Cup driver and you get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year.
“For us to go on that drought we did made us look hard in the mirror, and really proud of everyone on our Chumba Casino Toyota Camry.
“Worked really hard in the off-season, and there was many points in this race where we weren’t making decisions we wanted to, but we just reset, and every opportunity we got to reset we went back at it.
“Just speechless. I didn’t know if I’d ever win this race. It’s surreal, honestly. Honestly, the best part is my son asked before this race, Are you finally going to win this race? Something about today just felt right.
We HAVE to take another look at the final lap of the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/1sAaD5FZM4
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026
“We had the lead there when that caution came out, lined up next to McDowell, and we just kind of kept getting hung a couple times in the closing laps there,” he added.
“Just every time we’d kind of break up, there would be nowhere left to go but to push, and they pushed me, obviously.
“My teammate Riley Herbst gave me a lot of pushes there and then tried to win the race for himself, as he should at the end there. Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness.
“It’s going to be a long night if I’ve already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I’d be Daytona 500 champion.”
Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen finished a lap down in 30th.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|200
|2
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|0.308
|0.308
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|200
|0.442
|0.134
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|0.477
|0.035
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|200
|0.547
|0.07
|6
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|200
|0.573
|0.026
|7
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|200
|0.61
|0.037
|8
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|200
|0.675
|0.065
|9
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|200
|1.209
|0.534
|10
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|200
|1.985
|0.776
|11
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|200
|2.076
|0.091
|12
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|2.714
|0.638
|13
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|3.897
|1.183
|14
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|18.412
|14.515
|15
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|19.06
|0.648
|16
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|20.346
|1.286
|17
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|21.123
|0.777
|18
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|22.292
|1.169
|19
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|22.293
|0.001
|20
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|33.462
|11.169
|21
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|200
|37.603
|4.141
|22
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|44.56
|6.957
|23
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|200
|1:02.390
|17.83
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|200
|2:15.848
|1:13.458
|25
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|200
|2:55.048
|39.2
|26
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|199
|0.386
|-2:54.662
|27
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|199
|0.466
|0.08
|28
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|199
|0.551
|0.085
|29
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|199
|0.64
|0.089
|30
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|199
|1 lap
|31
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|198
|2 laps
|1 lap
|32
|66
|Casey Mears
|Garage 66
|Ford Mustang
|195
|5 laps
|3 laps
|33
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|195
|5 laps
|34
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|193
|7 laps
|2 laps
|35
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|191
|9 laps
|2 laps
|36
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|188
|12 laps
|3 laps
|37
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|137
|63 laps
|51 laps
|38
|40
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|123
|77 laps
|14 laps
|39
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|123
|77 laps
|40
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|123
|77 laps
|41
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|4
|196 laps
|119 laps
