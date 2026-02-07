It marks a year-on-year change for the Trackhouse Racing driver, who had naming rights support from WeatherTech for the 2025 race.

Van Gisbergen, who will pilot the #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the first time at Daytona, will race in black and neon yellow livery.

“It’s epic to have SuperFile on my #97 Chevrolet for the biggest race of the year,” said van Gisbergen.

“There is no better place than Daytona to introduce SuperFile to NASCAR for the first time.

“I remember my first Daytona 500 and it was electric.

“Looking forward to having a good run at it together.”

Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks added: “We make it a priority at Trackhouse Racing to partner with companies that are distinctive, innovative and forward-thinking

“SuperFile has a very unique position in the tech space with their software and cybersecurity capabilities that are applicable to a lot of industries, including motorsports.

“We’re thrilled to have SuperFile join Trackhouse and look forward to leveraging their presence through auto racing.”

The Daytona 500 takes place on February 16 (AEDT) with coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Welcome to The House, SuperFile! The company leading a new era of digital ownership and secure file control will partner with @shanevg97 for the DAYTONA 500. pic.twitter.com/ARsZI9suZS — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 6, 2026

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US