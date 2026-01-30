Under the former win-and-you’re-in format, van Gisbergen was a shoo-in to make the Playoffs based on his road course racing nous.

From five road course races in 2025, he won four of them – almost all with relative ease – booking his place in the Round of 16 with a win at Mexico City.

Under the revised ‘Chase’ format, van Gisbergen will only make it into the post-season if he finishes inside the top 16 on points.

“I think it kind of needed a change,” van Gisbergen told the Performance Racing Network.

“But it’s hard for me. The reason I’m in the series is because of win-and-you’re-in, right? But I feel like I’ve gotten better on ovals to where I don’t have to rely on it.

“It’s certainly going to be an achievement to make that top 16, but I think it’s a good target for us and something that is achievable.

“I think it rewards those top guys now that are always winning, and they were the guys calling for it I guess.

“For me, that’s more of a pure racing championship. It’s probably a good thing, in that regard.”

Van Gisbergen noted that under the ‘Chase’ format, he would have made the top 16 in 2025 – but only just, theoretically ending the regular season 16th in the standings.

That is due in part to NASCAR now awarding more points for race wins, but obviously discounts that competitors may have driven differently based on the format, without the win-and-you’re-in element.

Nevertheless, van Gisbergen is optimistic that his steady improvement on ovals will put him in good stead to make the top 16 in his second Cup Series season.

“Just the knowledge. I’m going to all these places for the seconds, third, fourth time,” he explained.

“I felt so much more comfortable at the end of last year and I think I read that we would have been near the top 16 or right in it.

“We were 35th or 58th or something in points halfway through the year it felt like. We had a really bad start to the year and still made it.

“Maybe we can do the same this year. It would be really cool to start a lot stronger.”

Van Gisbergen ended his 2025 campaign with four top 15 finishes, including a win at the Charlotte ROVAL.

The NASCAR Cup Series begins with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 before the first points-paying event, the Daytona 500 on February 16.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com