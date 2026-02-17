‘Bob’ Duval was best-known for his Academy Award-winning role in Tender Mercies as well as Oscar-nominated performances in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

Days of Thunder grew a cult-like following among NASCAR fans, and though Duval wasn’t the lead character, his impact on the landscape was profound.

Duval’s quotes from the 1990 film are the stuff of legend, with lines like: “He didn’t slam you, he didn’t bump you, he didn’t nudge you. He rubbed you – and rubbing, son, is racing.”

He featured in several iconic scenes, including when he told Tom Cruise’s character Cole Trickle to hit the pace car “Because you’ve hit every other god-damned thing out there, I want you to be perfect.”

Duval’s family confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Advertisements

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” read a statement.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.

“In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

A sequel to Days of Thunder is reportedly in the works.

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US