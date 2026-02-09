In recent years, some drivers were spotted putting their left hand up to the window during qualifying runs, supposedly in an attempt to redirect airflow.

Whether there is an advantage or not has never been proven.

In 2024, Joey Logano was stung $100,000 for using a webbed glove at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The change to prevent drivers from driving one-handed comes a week out from the Daytona 500.

The new rule reads: “As determined by NASCAR, once a vehicle exits pit road during a Qualifying attempt, the driver’s hands may not be used to redirect air in any manner including but not limited to, touching the window net, blocking air from entering the cockpit, redirecting air from the window, etc. Non-compliance will result in loss of Qualifying time.”

The Daytona 500 takes place on Monday, February 16.

