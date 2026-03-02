In a Trackhouse Racing fan Q&A, van Gisbergen revealed he had made attempts to race in NASCAR’s third division on some of his weaker tracks.

“So I actually am trying to,” he said.

“I try and race everything I can. We’ve tried to do some races that are at tracks I struggle at, like Phoenix or Bristol. So watch this space, but nothing’s set in stone yet.”

Van Gisbergen has one start in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

That was just his second stock car race, days before his second NASCAR Cup Series appearance with Trackhouse Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with its Project91.

Speaking after his latest NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Circuit of the Americas, van Gisbergen expanded on the possibility of returning to the Craftsman Truck Series.

“I would love to drive one of those trucks,” said SVG.

“I think maybe it’s Watkins [Glen] or something later in the year that is free.

“I’m trying, but it’s hard to do. Everything costs money I guess.

“I’d love to do more truck starts. Even things like the [O’Reilly Auto Parts Series] cars are so different, but it’s so worthwhile.

“I learnt a lot today and tried a whole bunch of techniques and I really hope it will help me tomorrow.

“I’d love to get in a truck and I think it’ll make me a better driver.”

This year, van Gisbergen is contesting a limited program with JR Motorsports in the second-tier O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

He will share the #9 Chevrolet Camaro with Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain across 10 events.

