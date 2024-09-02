The 23XI Racing driver finished 10th in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which was just enough to pip Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson to the title.

Reddick battled throughout the 367-lap race, reporting back to his team that he was “throwing up” and “shitting myself” at the end of Stage 1.

At one point, Reddick asked for bread and crackers in an attempt to settle his stomach. His team tried to give him medication to settle his stomach but Reddick dropped them.

“By the end of Stage 1, I couldn't even really focus on what to tell the guys to do. It was frustrating,” said Reddick.

“We had that buffer over the #5 (Kyle Larson) and I just watched it disappear all day long.

“I tried everything I could to drive this car as fast as I could. It was just a real struggle, honestly. I don't have anything left.”

“I'm throwing up. S***ting myself.” Tyler Reddick is feeling sick inside the car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/B8v25ZQDgP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 1, 2024

Winning the regular season gives Reddick an additional 15 points in the playoffs.

The Toyota Camry driver said that was “huge” for the team. However, he was gutted not to finish higher having been second and third in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

“It's a bummer man. This has been one of my best tracks and we had an all-around off night. I hate that,” said Reddick.

“I hate that we had to use that buffer we had coming in here but this is what this team is all about.

“I feel like this is the worst night we've had in months and months, speed-wise, and we still finished 10th and it was an all-out struggle for us.

“Just really proud of eveyrone on this team staying behind me. I couldn't give great feedback and it was just really, really hard to focus and keep it out of the wall there all night.”

Monday's race was won by Chase Briscoe for Stewart-Haas Racing after a thrilling finish in which he held off NASCAR legend Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick is one of the 16 drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series crown. Playoffs begin with the Round of 16 on September 9 (AEST) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.