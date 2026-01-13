The new Chase is essentially a resurrection of the format used in the Cup Series between 2004 and 2013, placing a greater emphasis on consistency.

Under the format, the top 16 drivers in points after the first 26 races qualify for The Chase, with the Chase driver who scores the most points across the final 10 races then crowned the champion.

The changes remove the two most controversial elements of the Playoffs system – the ‘win and you’re in’ way of booking a post-season place and the elimination format that decided the title with a single race.

‘Win and you’re in’ came under fire in part due to the road course heroics of Shane van Gisbergen, who qualified for this year’s Playoffs despite finishing the regular season 24th in points.

NASCAR has though moved to ensure race wins continue to be rewarded, with each victory now worth 55 points – up from the previous 40.

Having a four-driver, single-race decider under the Playoffs format was an even bigger talking point following Denny Hamlin’s heartbreak in the 2025 finale.

NASCAR, though, has denied the changes are a direct result of that outcome, having long before commenced a review of the Playoffs which it says involved consolation with owners, drivers, OEMs, tracks, broadcast partners and fans.

The end result is an attempt to balance the entertainment of the Playoffs with calls for a return to a traditional, 36-race points accumulation championship.

“As NASCAR transitions to a revised championship model, the focus is on rewarding driver and team performance each and every race,” said NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell.

“At the same time, we want to honour NASCAR’s storied history and the traditions that have made the sport so special.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and this format is designed to honour their passion every single race weekend.”

The points leader after the regular season with take a 25-point advantage over the other contenders into The Chase, but race win and stage bonuses with no longer carry over under the simplified system.

The top seed will carry 2100 points into the first round of the Chase, with second on 2075, third on 2065, and a five-point drop for each thereafter.

NASCAR will use its new Chase format across all three of its national series, with 12 drivers qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series post-season and 10 for the Truck Series.

