Brown, 26, made his NASCAR debut in the Cup Series on the Sonoma road course last June, driving the #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

The versatile Queenslander proved quick in practice but was unable to show his best in qualifying and the race in a car plagued by electrical trouble.

Brown has received backing from Peter Adderton’s MobileX and Earl Evans’ Shaw and Partners to return, this time steering the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the July 6 Chicago race.

While Brown had Shane van Gisbergen as a spotter for his Camaro last year at Sonoma, this time he’ll have the Kiwi to contend with as part of the 40-strong Cup field.

“After watching SVG win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” said Brown.

“The Supercars calendar aligned this year to give me time to get over to Charlotte early to prepare and give the race a crack!

“I have watched Kaulig Racing closely this season and I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services No. 13!”

Kaulig Racing is the squad with which van Gisbergen contested the full Xfinity Series last year and made a handful of Cup Series appearances.

When van Gisbergen won on his Cup debut with Trackhouse at Chicago in 2023, the runner-up finish was Kaulig driver Justin Haley.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar,” said owner Matt Kaulig.

“We are so excited to have Will (Brown) race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent.”

Kaulig fields two full-time entries in the Cup Series, the #10 Camaro of Ty Dillon and #16 of AJ Allmendinger.