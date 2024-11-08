Ty Majeski was the last driver to book his spot in the Championship 4 title decider after finishing 11th at Martinsville Speedway.

As part of qualifying for the championship race at Phoenix, Majeski was required to join the other title contenders to film content ahead of Saturday’s race (AEDT).

Majeski was fined for failure to complete media obligations.

The ThorSport Racing driver flew to his home state of Wisconsin to vote.

“I didn’t know I was gonna be in the Championship 4 until a few days prior [to the election],” Majeski explained.

“I’ve always in my whole life been an election day vote guy. I’ve never done an absentee ballot. I wanted to make sure my vote was counted.”

Majeski always planned to fly home to vote and signalled his intent to appeal the fine.

“It’s obviously been a whirlwind for sure,” said Majeski.

“Like I said, I’m really focused on the race Friday night. I felt like I needed to do my duty as a US citizen to vote.

“My team owners and I… we all made the decision to exercise that right.

“I didn’t specifically have much communication with NASCAR prior.

“I let everybody internally at ThorSport handle those conversations prior to not being there on Tuesday, so I feel like they knew our position and it’s kind of unprecedented.

“It’s unfortunate circumstances for everybody. I don’t think anybody wants to be put in that position, but we have to have a free country to race in and that’s just part of being a US citizen.

“I wanted to exercise that right.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series concludes on Saturday. That race begins at 12pm AEDT.