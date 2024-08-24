The Kaulig Racing driver had spent much of the race cruising around at the tail end of the lead lap until Stage 3 when he began his charge.

The #97 was running on the fringe of the top 10 when chaos unfolded. With six laps to go, van Gisbergen crossed the line in 16th.

Entering Turn 3, the #5 of Anthony Alfredo got loose and Jeffrey Earnhardt in the #26 came down across the nose of the #45 driven by Caesar Bacarella

The #26 got tipped into a spin and came back up the track, taking the #45, #5, the #97, and several more with him.

The #51 of Jeremy Clements was among the victims, as well as Josh Bilicki in the #92.

Van Gisbergen's car suffered damage, forcing him to pit lane for repairs.

The race was duly red-flagged and set up an overtime finish after a lengthy wait. Ryan Truex went on to win the race when AJ Allmendinger got spun and the caution flew.

Van Gisbergen was able to take the chequered flag in 25th, albeit, one lap down.