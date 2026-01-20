Organisers have confirmed the 1985 Lola-Hart THL1 driven by Jones during his F1 career will run on the exhibition circuit across Saturday 31 January and Sunday 1 February, alongside the Larry Perkins and Russell Ingall Bathurst-winning Holden.

Jones remains the last Australian to win the F1 world championship, and his Lola’s appearance represents a major coup for the event, with spectators set to be positioned just metres from the on-track action.

The touring car component will also feature Perkins’ sixth and final Bathurst-winning Commodore, joined by the Brad Jones Racing OzEmail AU Falcon and a broader touring car showcase spanning multiple eras, with cars associated with Glenn Seton, Wayne Gardner and Neil Crompton also confirmed.

Canberra Festival of Speed director Martin Tanti said the initial announcement only scratched the surface of what fans can expect across the weekend.

“These entries are just a sample of the quality and variety that the Festival will have on offer,” Tanti said.

“To again attract a F1 car to Canberra is a massive moment for such a passionate automotive city and we can’t wait to enjoy it alongside our community.

“To be able to see a car like this in motion is so special and as attendees have learned over the past two years, you’re closer to the action that any other event.”

The 2026 event will also expand into new territory with rare and exotic motorbikes appearing for the first time, alongside exotic European supercars, racecars and open-wheel machinery from across generations.

A strong Porsche presence is also planned, with multiple RS models set to be displayed, complemented by cars prepared by renowned Japanese tuner Akira Nakai of RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF.

Festival ambassador John Bowe will return to the circuit in his 2001 Caterpillar AU Falcon V8 Supercar, a car he previously drove on the streets of Canberra during the Canberra 400, while current Supercars Championship drivers Cam Hill and Zach Bates will also take part on track.

Rally fans will again be treated to Toyota icons Neal, Harry and Lewis Bates, who will bring ARC-winning machinery including the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, ST205 Celica GT-Four and RA40 Celica back to the exhibition circuit.

Canberra Festival of Speed director Peter Bakavgas said last year’s event highlighted the festival’s growing importance to the region.

“The 2025 event saw more than 16,000 attendees walk through the gates to see more than $100 million worth of some of the rarest and most exotic vehicles in the world,” Bakavgas said.

“49 percent of our attendees were from outside of the ACT meaning we are a significant tourism driver for the ACT.

“We look forward to growing these numbers and delivering another fantastic event.”

The Canberra Festival of Speed returns to Thoroughbred Park for its third running in 2026, with highlights this year including live on-circuit demonstrations, static displays, a European food village, motoring exhibitors and an immersive audiovisual experience.

Tickets for the event are available via Oztix.