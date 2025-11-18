MRA is home to Super TT, Series X3 NSW, Pulsar Racing Series, Alfa Romeo Racing Series, Clubman Series, and Mazda MX5 Cup.

MRA is also noteworthy for its Wakefield 300 and Sydney 300 endurance races.

It marks the first time MRA has moved away from AASA, having been sanctioned by them since being established in 2009.

According to MRA director Terry Denovan, the move was designed to simplify processes for competitors, officials, and categories.

The switch has also opened the door for tin top category Super TT to feature at the 2026 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour over Easter.

“The transition to Motorsport Australia places competitors, officials, and partners within a single national framework for licensing, permits, and event administration,” Denovan said.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the support provided by the Australian Auto Sport Alliance over many seasons, but with our calendar evolving, this is a good time to move into the next phase of our growth.

“It’s been a long-time dream of mine to take Super TT to Bathurst, and in 2026 that dream will be realised.

“Twelve months from now, we want people to say the racing felt seamless and the customer service stepped up again.

“We feel the Motorsport Australia alignment will benefit everyone, but especially our competitors who just want a hassle-free experience when they arrive at the track.”

MRA competitors and officials should expect subtle changes, with event supplementary regulations to reference the Motorsport Australia National Competition Rules.