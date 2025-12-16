The new AASA Tin Tops Series builds on state-level competition, particularly the successful Vic Super TT Series. The category will run in partnership with Vic Super TT, which will manage the series and support competitors stepping up to national events.

Tin top racing has long been central to AASA’s grassroots circuit racing, and the launch of a dedicated national series ensures drivers and teams continue to access marquee events.

The 2026 calendar will feature seven rounds, with three integrated into the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Season 4 and all four rounds of the newly-launched AASA Nationals Series.

AASA Competition and Commercial Director Marcos Ambrose said the series reflects the organisation’s commitment to grassroots racing.

“It is very important to us at AASA that we support and give opportunities to our grass roots drivers to race their cars and enjoy the sport that we all love,” Ambrose said.

“Getting a quality grass roots category onto our national events is essential.”

The series will welcome a wide range of machinery, including Replica Tourers, QTCC, Improved Production, Brute Utes, Saloon Cars, Vic V8s, Vic TT cars, and home-built racers.

The creation of AASA Tin Tops follows broader changes in the tin top landscape, including the Australian Super Tin Tops Championship moving from AASA to Motorsport Australia.

That category has undergone a restructure to simplify classes and regulations, providing a clearer pathway for competitors at different levels of the sport.

Vic Super TT category manager Ross Wood described AASA Tin Tops as an inclusive platform.

“This is the ultimate ‘run what you brung’ category,” Wood said.

“Teams can run a single event or the whole lot, and we will treat everybody equally.

“Big horsepower or small, there is room for everybody at AASA TT.”

The opening round is scheduled for March at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

Series points structures and race formats will be announced in January, with competitors able to contest both individual round honours and overall series points.