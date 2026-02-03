Graham Sattler joins as the AASA Short Track Nationals and Special Events Manager, while also providing support in the operations of Hi-Tec Oils Super Series rounds.

Alongside the roles in national events, Sattler will also work closely with Adam Conway, series coordinator for the Victorian Motor Racing Championship (VMRC).

Sattler brings an extensive CV, having worked for a number of teams, sanctioning bodies, sanctioning bodies, and categories over a decades-long career.

Previous roles include Motorsport Operations Manager at Motorsport Australia, Category Manager for Trans Am, and stints at teams including Brad Jones Racing, Paul Weel Racing, and Trans Am team The Racing Academy.

“It’s great to be joining the AASA team at such an exciting time,” Sattler said.

“The 2026 season is offering Australian motorsport a new landscape and new opportunities to be part of AASA’s new direction.”

“I’m excited to be joining the AASA as part of the Events Operations team and to be part of the new Short Track Nationals. The series is already well supported, and we look forward to delivering a successful maiden season.”

Lisa Totani has been tasked with increasing the participation rate at a grassroots and junior racing level.

Like Sattler, she brings an extensive background in motorsport, notably working as the category manager of TCR Australia, alongside competing in state level circuit racing and hillclimb events.

“I am excited to be joining the dedicated and passionate AASA team who have a genuine belief in fostering grassroots competition and a budget-conscious motorsport community,” Totani said.

“I am also looking forward to again working alongside Graham Sattler, whose extensive experience across all facets of motorsport will be invaluable to help deliver the AASA ShortnTrack Nationals – a championship that provides unprecedented accessibility and choice for more competitors on circuits that deliver enjoyable racing.”

Boosting the AASA media line-up is Dan McCarthy, with a decade of experience as a journalist, PR manager, and commentator.

McCarthy joins the team to deliver written content across all AASA platforms, including the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, Winton Motor Raceway, and AASA websites.

“I’m delighted to be joining the AASA team as it continues to go from strength-to-strength,” McCarthy said.

“The recent appointments of Graham and Lisa highlight how committed the AASA is to run the best Motorsport events possible, both of them boast a fantastic CV and I look forward to working alongside them both.”

AASA’s circuit racing season starts from February 18th with the AASA pre-season Combine at Winton Motor Raceway.