Thunder Ridge Motorsport Park is the brainchild of former Hampton Downs co-owner Tony Roberts, who along with Chris Watson sold the North Waikato circuit to Tony Quinn.

Former Hampton Downs and Pukekohe Park manager Gary Stirling is part of the Thunder Ridge project alongside racer Roger Williams.

Thunder Ridge is set to be the first purpose-built race track in the Bay of Plenty in more than 30 years after the demise of the once-popular Bay Park, which shuttered in 1995.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council has approved plans for the circuit to be built at multi-sports site TECT Park, south of Tauranga and north of Rotorua.

“We have worked closely with the council throughout the development stage of the Thunder Ridge idea and we are now in a position to turn that idea into a reality thanks to the unanimous support of all council members,” said Roberts.

“It’s exciting times for us and for the region and it will now be full steam ahead to turn the ambitious plans into reality.

“There’s been plenty of work over the last three years and we’re all delighted we can make an official start.

“Motorsport has had a strong home at TECT Park since it opened, and this project would bring even more opportunities for clubs, fans, and the wider community to get involved.

“Thunder Ridge brings professionalism and experience to this project, with a clear vision for a sealed racing track and facilities that could attract significant numbers of visitors.”

Work on the facility is set to begin with private garages being offered for sale.

The circuit, which will be 3.2km long and built to FIA standards, is being marketed as a hub for grassroots racing.