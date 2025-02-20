Once used to recognise the best-performing open-wheel racer, a new structure will be introduced for 2025.

For the first time in its history, drivers across select domestic and international competitions will be eligible.

That includes open-wheel, sports car, and touring car championships as Motorsport Australia seeks to “recognise the best-performing circuit driver in Australia each calendar year.”

It marks the first time in the award’s 68-year history that it will be open to disciplines other than open-wheelers, and international competitions.

It also follows a lengthy discussion on opening up the award that has been ongoing for several years.

The change in position is a recognition of the current landscape of motorsport both domestically and its place internationally, with Australian youngsters often carving a motorsport career without ever racing on home soil.

Awarded annually from 1957 until 2014, it was reintroduced in 2021 and awarded to the S5000 championship winner before being retired again in 2024.

Rival sanctioning body AASA introduced its own version of the Gold Star for 2024 which is awarded to the winner of the Hyper Racer X1 series.

The reintroduction of the Motorsport Australia award brings with it a four-tiered points system has been devised to recognise a host of national and international competitions.

Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship, and IndyCar headline the list with Supercars, NASCAR, Formula 2 and Formula E among the Tier 2 categories.

A host of national-level competitions fill out Tier 3 with “Other National Formula 4 categories” in the bottom tier.

Points will be awarded to drivers based on their finishing position in each race of the competition, provided they’re inside the top 10, with points for participation.

There are bonus points for key events, namely the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Bathurst 1000, and Daytona 24.

“The Gold Star Award is an important recognition of Australian motorsport excellence,” Lisa Crampton, Sporting & Technical Director Motorsport Australia, said of its reintroduction.

“Its return not only honours our current champions but also inspires the next generation of drivers to achieve greatness on the global stage.”

Motorsport Australia will maintain a live leaderboard of the competition.

Gold Star Award Points System

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 1st 100 50 25 15 2nd 72 36 18 10 3rd 60 30 15 8 4th 48 24 12 4 5th 40 20 10 2 6th 32 16 8 7th 24 12 6 8th 16 8 4 9th 8 4 2 10th 4 2 1 Base Points 20 10 5

An additional 10 points will be awarded for winning the following prestigious races: Bathurst 1000, Indy 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona, Monaco Grand Prix