Cindric will remain as the president of Team Penske but will wind back his involvement in the team’s global operations.

Team Penske has properties in IndyCar, NASCAR, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The move will see Cindric focus on the team’s IndyCar program, which is led by two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, two-time series winner Will Power, and three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.

“Team Penske announced today that Tim Cindric has decided to step back as the overall day-to-day leader of Team Penske’s racing programs,” a team statement read.

“Tim will remain as the President of Team Penske’s IndyCar efforts and have oversight to the team’s racing archives and historical assets.”

Ron Ruzewski will remain as Team Penske’s managing director of its IndyCar program.

Micahel Nelson will also remain in his position as president of the team’s NASCAR program and vice president of operations.

Jonathan Diuguid also remains as managing director of Porsche Penske Motorsport.

“I have lived my dream job for the past 25 years as the overall leader of the Penske Racing organisation,” said Cindric.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business while achieving many milestones together.

“I’ve decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career.

“I appreciate the understanding Roger has provided throughout our conversations and I’m confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas.”

Cindric has long been a prominent face at the organisation under eponymous team owner Roger Penske.

As the president, Cindric was effectively second in charge and was a constant on the IndyCar team’s pit box overseeing the team’s three-car effort.

In 2024, Cindric was implicated in a cheating scandal that meant he missed the team’s Indianapolis 500-winning campaign with Josef Newgarden.

Cindirc also made fleeting appearances in Supercars with the then-known DJR Team Penske.