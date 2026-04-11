Long Beach, California — Australian driver Shaun Richardson is set to make a powerful statement at the iconic Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, unveiling his striking #444 Stadium Super Truck backed by an elite group of sponsors.

Leading the charge is Cinema Vehicles, taking prime position as the headline partner, bringing Hollywood-level presence to the brutal, high-flying world of Stadium Super Trucks. Joining them is Richardson’s own powerhouse brand Road Rage Industries, reinforcing its reputation both on and off the track.

The truck’s bold new livery—designed to stand out under the bright lights and coastal skyline of Long Beach—also features Jan Jones Real Estate, DC Classic Cars, and leading motorsport media outlet Speedcafe, completing a premium lineup of partners.

“These are some of the most exciting partners we’ve ever put together,” said Richardson. “Long Beach is one of the biggest stages in motorsport, and to have this level of support behind me is massive. The truck looks incredible, and we’re here to put it at the front.”

The aggressive new design reflects the energy of the Stadium Super Trucks series—sharp, fast, and impossible to ignore—mirroring Richardson’s racing style. With jumps, tight street circuits, and wheel-to-wheel action, Long Beach provides the perfect battleground to showcase both driver and sponsors to a global audience.

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Each partner brings a unique edge to the program:

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Cinema Vehicles – A global leader in supplying vehicles to film and television, adding a cinematic presence to the race team.

Road Rage Industries – A performance-driven brand synonymous with quality vehicles and passion for motorsport.

Jan Jones Real Estate – A trusted name in property, connecting high performance with high-value investments.

DC Classic Cars – Specialists in classic and muscle cars, representing heritage and horsepower.

Speedcafe – One of Australia’s leading motorsport media platforms, amplifying the story worldwide.

Richardson also extended a special thank you to PRZM Printing for their outstanding work in bringing the truck to life with a flawless, high-impact wrap that ensures the #444 stands out both on track and in the paddock.

With momentum building and a standout truck ready to hit the streets, Richardson is aiming to turn heads, attract global attention, and fight for a podium finish.

The #444 is ready. Long Beach, get set for some big Air and close Racing .