Tasmania’s grassroots touring car category, the Tassie Tin Tops, is set to roar onto the national stage as part of the support program for the 2026 Tyrepower Tasmania Super 440 Supercars event 22-24 May at Symmons Plains Raceway, proudly backed by major sponsor Duggan Family Hotels.

The partnership marks a significant boost for the popular Tasmanian racing category, bringing together one of the state’s most exciting motorsport classes with a family-run hospitality group known for supporting local communities and events.

The Tassie Tin Tops category showcases close, hard-fought racing featuring a variety of production-based sedans, making it a fan favourite among local motorsport supporters. Running alongside the headline Supercars category provides a rare opportunity for Tasmanian drivers and teams to compete in front of a national audience.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Duggan Family Hotels on board as our naming rights sponsor,” said a Tassie Tin Tops spokesperson Troy Wood. “Their support helps elevate the category and gives our competitors the chance to showcase Tasmanian motorsport on one of the biggest stages in the country.”

Duggan Family Hotels has a strong reputation across Australia for delivering quality hospitality experiences and supporting regional initiatives, making the partnership with the Tin Tops a natural fit.

“We’re proud to support grassroots motorsport in Tasmania,” Mark Duggan from Duggan Family Hotels said. “The Tassie Tin Tops are all about passion, community, and great competition—values that align perfectly with what our family business stands for.”

Fans attending the Supercars weekend at Symmons Plains Raceway can expect action-packed racing as the Duggan Family Hotels Tassie Tin Tops take to the track, delivering the tight, door-to-door battles the category is known for.

The partnership signals continued growth for the Tassie Tin Tops category and highlights the importance of local business support in keeping grassroots motorsport thriving.