In his 15 years with Ferrari before joining McLaren in 2015, Stella witnessed three of F1's greats close at hand in Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, and Fernando Alonso.

Stella served as Schumacher's performance engineer from 2002-2006, helping him become a seven-time champion in the process, before taking on the same role with Raikkonen, who won his only championship with the Italian at his side in 2007.

The 52-year-old served as Alonso's race engineer during the two-time champion's five-year tenure with the Scuderia from 2010-2014.

Stella is in no doubt Norris is on a similar glide path to success as those illustrious names, even if he has yet to win a grand prix in 104 starts.

The Briton, who signed a new extended contract last month, is confident he can get that monkey off his back this year, although remained guarded as to his future title chances.

Asked about Norris' world champion potential, given his past relationships with Schumacher, Raikkonen and Alonso, Stella said: “Lando definitely stands together with them.

“It is the same category, the same kind of world championship material, the underlying talent, the mindset, the work ethos. It's all ready to go.