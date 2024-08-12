The Sydneysider appeared to be heavily Supercars focussed until recently, having come through Super2 and spent the 2022 season running a three-round wildcard programme with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

He was thought to be in the frame for the Matt Stone Racing seat that ultimately went to Cam Hill last season, although did join the team for the endurance races.

Meanwhile he added another dimension to his career in 2023 by debuting in the GT World Challenge Australia, his efforts quickly catching the attention of Mercedes HQ in Germany.

He has been aligned to the brand since racing GT cars in both Australia and Asia for Mercedes teams – in the case of Asia for the factory-backed Craft-Bamboo outfit.

Ojeda's GT form hasn't just put him on the radar for Mercedes in a global sense, but seemingly revived interest in him closer to home.

He has already been signed by Erebus for the endurance Supercars races, where he'll partner Jack Le Brocq.

He is also thought to be right in the mix for a full-time seat with the team next year as a replacement for Brodie Kostecki.

Erebus is expected to keep its history of promoting rookies in tact with Ojeda and Triple Eight-aligned young gun Cooper Murray both in the frame.

Speaking to Speedcafe, Ojeda admitted there are potential options on each side of the Supercars and GT divide.

“Ultimately, I've got a foot in each pond with a full season in GT World Challenge Australia, the stuff overseas with Craft-Bamboo in World Challenge Asia and then doing the enduros with Erebus,” he said.

“It's about as 50-50 as you could get.

“For me, it's about what's the best option for my career. There is a bit of interest from both sides, so what is going to put me in the best position to make this a career? Because I enjoy both paddocks as much as the other.”

Paddock chatter suggests that Erebus will wait until after the enduros to make a final call, which, if true, will make the long-distance races a proper audition for Ojeda.

Not that that's something that he feels will be a factor when he jumps in the #9 Camaro for those races.

“You show up every weekend and drive like it's your last time, you leave everything on the table,” he said.

“What comes in terms of negotiations after that is a benefit. You always show up and be the best version of yourself that you can be, and the rest will sort itself out.”

As for his preference of the cars, Ojeda said whether a GT or a Supercar is more enjoyable depends entirely on the circuit.

“Doing the transition last year I was very interested to see what the jump would be like,”he said.

“When I jumped into the Gen3 car I was surprised at how different it was to Gen2 and it takes it a further step away from GT.

“It's interesting; with the GT cars you've got low centre of gravity, lightweight, high aero, very stiff in the suspension. Somewhere like Phillip Island or Bathurst you're like, ‘this is as good as it gets'. That feeling of the g-forces that you don't get as much in a Supercar.

“But then you drive a Supercar on a street circuit, or somewhere like Sandown, and you're smashing it over the kerbs and you think, ‘wow, this is cool as well'. Both cars are amazing in their own rights.”