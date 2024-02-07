This year will mark Autoglym's fourth with ASM and continues the association that has brought multiple race wins and podiums. It was in 2021 that Autoglym first appeared on the ASM Alfa Romeo Giulietta and continued into 2022, before team moved to the Lynk & Co in 2023.

O'Keeffe drove for the team in 2019 where he campaigned the Alfa to eight podiums, which included four race victories. He finished fifth on overall points in TCR Australia's introductory season.

“The Lynk & Co is the best TCR car that I've driven so far, it is extremely responsive, and you have a lot at your disposal to tune the car exactly how you need it,” said O'Keeffe.

“TCR has been an extremely enjoyable category for me to compete in over the years. The level of competition is right up there, and the field is full of talented drivers and teams. To be back with Ash (Seward) is great, we've achieved a lot throughout my career.

“That 2019 season in TCR was a lot of fun, and every time I've gone racing for Ash he's delivered an exceptional car. His preparation is second to none, and there's no doubt the Lynk & Co will be in top shape when it rolls out for the weekend.

“I've enjoyed a fair amount of success at Sandown in the past, so I can't wait to get going this weekend.”

The relationship between driver and team has extended to Porsche Sprint Challenge and Carrera Cup where O'Keeffe has had multitude of race victories. ASM has had race win each year in TCR Australia.

“We're thrilled to continue our partnership with ASM in TCR,” said Autoglym Australia's Head of Marketing, David Turner.

“2024 is looking great for the category, Ash and his team have got all the ducks in a row, and with Dylan at the wheel, there's a winning combination, so we're excited.”

The opening round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series is on February 9-11 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries, televised on the Seven Network, with all three races live and free on 7plus.