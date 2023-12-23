The Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, released a statement late on Friday afternoon confirming that the venue manager, Western Sydney International Dragway (who operates the neighbouring Sydney Dragway) and the NSW Government had appointed Sydney International Speedway Pty Ltd as the operator.

The statement outlined that the “management team” along with the government are aiming for racing to commence back at the venue in early 2024.

The Eastern Creek Speedway Venue (as it was known under the tenure of the former operators) has faced a difficult start to life, first due to significant construction delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then weather-related delays.

There had also been concerns raised by the speedway community regarding the suitability of the venue to hold top-level speedway events, with the track surface becoming water-logged due to drainage issues, track lighting issues (as most events take place at night) and concerns about the proximity of spectators to the racetrack.

Rectification works to several of the issues were undertaken in mid-2023, however, the future of the sport was up in the air after the promoters appointed following the government tender process walked away from the venue with little warning in September, resulting in the cancellation of the entire season.

“After the previous government bungled the establishment of the new speedway at Eastern Creek, I am pleased that racing will return in early 2024,” said Minister Scully.

“The racing community was promised a world-class facility, and we are delivering on that promise.

“After receiving a five-star safety rating the track is ready to race on and we are working with the new management to make Eastern Creek the number one motorsports precinct in Australia.

“I’m committed to the success of motorsports and its social, and economic value to the community.

“Motorsports have a long and proud history in Sydney dating back to 1926 at the Sydney Showground at Moore Park, four decades at Parramatta and now a bright future at Eastern Creek.”

The Chairman of Sydney Dragway, Tony Beuk, added: “Western Sydney International Speedway is a state-of-the-art facility with amazing potential.”

“We are excited by the two forms of motorsport working together to create a bright cooperative future, with the opportunity to share resources between two disciplines of motorsport that share similar passions.”

“Sydney Dragway has 20 years of experience in event management, ticketing and logistics and we’re looking to work with Sydney International Speedway Pty Ltd who understands the speedway industry.

“Together, we are committed to getting racing back at the venue early in the new year and making it a success for the racing community.

“We are looking to attract the best Australian and overseas racers to Australia’s premier motorsports precinct.

“The return of speedway racing to Eastern Creek ensures racing will not only survive but thrive in Sydney.”

Sydney International Speedway Pty Ltd is a company that was registered on 13 December 2023 according to the ASIC Website.

The release from Minister Scully did not mention a specific date for a resumption of racing activities.

Given the packed schedule of speedway racing across the country over the Christmas / New Year period and into January, it is expected that any on-track action will not resume until February at the earliest.