World of Outlaws race winning stars James McFadden and Carson Macedo will headline a stacked Sprintcar showdown tomorrow night at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway.

Some of the biggest names in the sport – including McFadden and Macedo, who won 15 Outlaws races between them in 2023 – are among a heaving field of 55 cars to contest the eighth annual Max’s Race, paying tribute to local legend, Max Dumesny.

McFadden will debut a brand-new race car for his first run for the season with his NAPA Auto Parts-backed Hodges Motorsport entry, part-owned by IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin.

“We’re there to have a crack, but for us it’s our first hit-out of the season in car #5,” McFadden said.

“So we want a clean learning night for what’s to come at Premier Speedway later this summer. But racers being racers, I’m sure once the green flag drops it’ll be on!”

Premier Speedway is in the unique position of hosting the two biggest events of the Australian speedway calendar, the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and the Australian Championships, on consecutive weekends at the end of January.

McFadden returns home after the most successful American season of his career, highlighted by seven race wins, six on the Outlaws tour, and a top 10 championship finish.

Such has been his success, Toyota will power his Australian summer, the manufacturer sending the TRD engines McFadden helped develop across this season in the USA.

“We’ll run the Toyotas from Speed Week after Christmas – but it’s great for us and the team that they want to be involved,” McFadden said.

“It was a great year of learning on the run with the TRD program, and to have had some success with them is a promising sign for the future.”

The high quality Saturday field also includes current Australian champion and defending Max’s Race winner Jock Goodyer, January’s Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion Brock Hallett, as well as previous Classic winners Lockie McHugh, Jamie Veal and Corey McCullagh, plus rising American racer Chase Randall.